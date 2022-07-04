Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s gubernatorial candidate for Trans Nzoia, Chris Wamalwa, is likely to win the race by a landslide.

This is after elders and clergy ruled out DAP-K and Azimio candidate George Natembeya after his controversial remarks against Kalenjins and other communities living in Trans Nzoia.

Natembeya was quoted claiming that Saboti leadership should not be left to other communities apart from the dominant Luhya community; a remark that has angered leaders in the county.

Already, the Council of Elders and Clergy from Trans Nzoia have called on Natembeya to come out and seek forgiveness over the remarks uttered in one of his rallies in the county.

Speaking to the press from Kachibora in Cherangangy, the elders and the clergy told off Natembeya, saying he had openly expressed biases towards other communities living in the county and that he should not be elected as the next governor.

“Natembeya is not fit to be Trans Nzoia governor because he has shown this through words that he is not ready to lead other tribes in the county apart from his own tribe. You found us living in peace and you should leave us with our peace. We elect leaders based on policies and agenda, not ethnic backgrounds,” warned one of the elders.

They demanded that Natembeya makes a public apology and called on NCIC and IEBC to take action against Natembeya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.