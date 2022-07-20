Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again proved that he has little or no respect at all for the women of Kenya after attacking Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

While campaigning for former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke, who is aspiring to be the next Kitui county governor on a UDA ticket, Ruto dismissed Charity Ngilu as too old to be married; something may not sit well with the women of Kenya.

“Huyu Jonathan Mueke alikuwa deputy governor kule Nairobi? si alifanya kazi mzuri kule Nairobi… Ya hapa Kitui si anaweza? Na yule mama aliendaje? Ati alienda bondo? aliendaje bondo? Kwani huyo mama mzee hivyo anaweza kuolewa? Anaolewa na nani?” Ruto said about Charity Ngilu.

It must be understood that Charity Ngilu, who recently dropped out of the Kitui gubernatorial race in the August 9 General Election, is a widow, having lost her husband Michael Mwendwa Ngilu in 2006.

The 70-year-old is now a very close ally of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

She is among those who have opted not to defend their political seat in the hope of being absorbed into Raila’s government should he become president.

More often than not, Ngilu has hit out at William Ruto through her social media accounts or at political rallies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.