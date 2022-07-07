Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – There were chaos today, July 7, at a petrol station in Nigeria when a naked woman hijacked a fuel pump and began spraying petrol on customers.

In a video shared online, the naked woman is seen spraying people and cars with petrol.

Customers are seen running in different directions to avoid getting sprayed.

Eventually, some petrol attendants and policemen brought the woman under control and seized the fuel pump from her.

Watch the video below…