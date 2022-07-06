Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 July 2022 – Today is a special day for Kameme FM presenter Mzee Kiengei as he celebrates his 6th wedding anniversary with his second wife, Mama Arsene.

Kiengei married Mama Arsene in 2016 after parting ways with his first wife Keziah.

By the time Kiengei was married to Keziah, Mama Arsene was his side chick.

She was the root cause of his marital problems with Keziah.

He took to his Facebook page and pampered Mama Arsene with sweet words on their anniversary.

He said that she has been a wonderful woman in his life, adding that they have achieved a lot in the years they have been together.

Kiengei, who is also a pastor at AIPCA church besides being a radio presenter, said his wife pushed him back to serving God.

He noted that she promised him a second child if he goes back to church, a promise that he is yearning for.

Below is his Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.