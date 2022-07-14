Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first cousin, Captain (Rtd) Kung’u Muigai, has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will betray Kikuyus once elected President in the August 9 poll.

Speaking to Muoroto FM, Muigai stated that he has known Raila for over 60 years since his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga deputized Kenya’s first vice president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and that he is not a good man.

He noted that he feared that Raila would prioritize the success of his backyard at the expense of those who backed his bid from the Jubilee Party, especially President Uhuru Kenyatta and his fellow Kikuyus.

“Just wait and see, the likes of those from our region supporting him, they will try and call him after the election but calls will not go through on the premise of the government is at work,” he stated.

According to Muigai, Raila’s supporters would seize property and wealth from the Mt Kenya region with reckless abandon.

He gave an example of an elder residing in Kibera, whose school had allegedly been taken over by ODM supporters.

“If you know Karanja Road in Kibra, the person who is named after that road has a son who is my friend. He had a complete school that was attacked in 2007 and the school was turned into dwelling units. Now, Raila has been my friend since we were children because his father used to visit Ichaweri and we would play together. Our children are close friends because his kids have slept in my house and mine also visit his place. We have also been jailed in the same cells when fighting for multiparty-ism.”

“I have followed up on this matter for 15 years and he always promises to have it resolved in two weeks. When I realized things were never going to change, I asked myself if they can do that and he is yet to take the presidency, what would happen if he does?” he posed.

Muigai further pointed out that he came to that conclusion after years of studying the ODM party leader.

“From the way I see it is, if he ascended to the top seat, his supporters would use all means of transport to take what’s ours.”

