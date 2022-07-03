Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 03 July 2022 – A concerned parent has raised the alarm over the mysterious deaths and sickness at Mukumu girls.

According to the parent, three students have died under unclear circumstances over the last two weeks.

Before the half-term break, more than 10 students were admitted to the hospital after falling ill.

More than 5 students are currently in hospital.

The school administration is not communicating with the parents concerning the mysterious deaths and sicknesses.

The parent reached out to blogger Robert Alai and urged him to highlight the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.