Saturday, 09 July 2022 – A pretty lady has sparked reactions online after she posted a romantic video goofing around with her ‘Mbaba’.

The light-skinned lass, who is in her early twenties, is dating a man old enough to be her father.

They were just relaxing in the house listening to music.

The seemingly rich ‘Mbaba’ exposed his big belly and hairy chest in the Tik-Tok video.

“My man’’ she captioned the video accompanied by love emojis.

Cases of young ladies falling in love with older men are common these days.

Most ladies fall in love with the older men popularly known as ‘Wababas’ for monetary gains.

Watch the video that the young lady shamelessly posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.