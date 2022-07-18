Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Renowned musician turned politician Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, has sensationally claimed his life is in danger.

This is after he declined Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s job offer.

Raila had asked Bahati to drop out of the Mathare parliamentary race in the August 9, General Election in favor of incumbent Anthony Oluoch of the ODM party in exchange for a job offer.

The former Prime Minister promised to incorporate Bahati in his government that would be formed after the August 9, election.

However, Bahati declined Raila’s job offer and insisted that he would be on the ballot, saying Mathare residents have made up their minds about him being their next representative.

It is this bold move that has put Bahati in trouble.

Speaking on Monday, the Mathare parliamentary aspirant on a Jubilee party ticket claimed that his life was in danger.

In a video posted on his social media platform, the EMB record label president said that his 2022 political opponents have been trying so hard to stop him from vying but he will not.

“I thought I should share this… I don’t feel safe anymore … my opponent has been sending a lot of threats… He sent me goons on Monday, July 19, at 1 am…They tore my Jubilee polo T-shirt,” Bahati said.

Bahati said he has forgiven all those who hired goons to mishandle him and insisted that he will not step down.

“Above all I forgive and I know that all am going through is because of a reason and because of the reason, I am not stepping down. I will still be on the ballot and I will fight for the people of Mathare till the end,” he added.

