Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – Shania Twain has recorded a tell-all documentary where she talks about her husband’s devastating affair with her best friend.

The singer poured out her heart in the documentary which will air on Netflix.

Shania said that, having been a role model to females around the world due to the powerful lyrics of her song, it was an extra hard pill for her to swallow when she learnt her ex-husband Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange had been having an affair with her personal assistant who was also her best friend in 2008.

The 56-year-old described the feeling as similar “to losing her parents” in the teaser clip for her new upcoming documentary.

Reflecting back on the betrayal, Shania said she felt at the time that she “had lost her voice forever”.

Shania discovered that Robert had been unfaithful and had been having an affair with her then-personal assistant, best friend and “confidant” Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Speaking about the situation with Oprah Winfrey previously, Shania told the host: “I said, ‘Marie-Anne, don’t you think my husband is acting strange?”

“And she said, ‘No, I don’t see anything strange.'”

After 14 years of marriage, Robert who shares son Eja with Shania broke off their union and didn’t give her an explanation.

Her friend Marie-Anne also never revealed the truth to her.

The singer was informed of the infidelity by Marie-Anne’s then-husband Frédéric Thiébaud – who had found out himself.

Speaking on the Oprah Winfrey show about breaking the news he explained: “I said, ‘guys, now you have to tell her. This is ridiculous. You owe her that.'”

After Robert and Marie-Anne refused to confess to Shania, Frédéric decided to get in touch with the hitmaker.

Shania and Frédéric bonded over their shared heartbreak. They then became close, struck up a romantic relationship, and were married just a few years later.

Speaking of their newfound love on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shania said: “We were a support to each other and really found something beautiful in the end and unexpected.”