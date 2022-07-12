Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has promised hell within his first 100 days in office.

Speaking during an interview, Wajackoyah said that his first 100 days would be chaotic due to the country’s dire situation.

He opined that should Kenyans elect him in the upcoming August 9 poll, he would be inheriting a government that is burdened by a lot of issues.

He added that he would use the opportunity to stabilise the country’s economy before implementing his policies.

“I will refer you to the first 100 days. They will be days of disaster. I will be inheriting a government that is bankrupt, debt-ridden, and burdened by a lot of issues.”

“Let me enter that episode then we shall see what we will do next. Let’s roll our sleeves and start working, but it will be a painful period of 100 days because of the current situation that we are in,” Wajackoyah noted.

The Roots party leader highlighted economic dictatorship as an effective method to shape Kenyans’ lives in the future.

“The human rights violation I will not adopt, but economic dictatorship. You have to put discipline in people the same way the late John Michuki did and probably Simeon Nyachae.”

“Economic dictatorship helps, and I can tell Kenyans that I will be a dictator as far as the economy of this country is concerned,” Wajackoyah stated.

The professor has been on a charm offensive in various parts of the country, rallying the public towards his controversial manifesto that some would term as unconventional.

He intends to legalize bhang, export hyena testicles and dog meat, andintroduce rearing of snakes to offset the current debt situation in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.