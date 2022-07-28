Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Actress Mena Suvari has revealed she was “manipulated” by an ex to engage in threesomes.

The actor told The Guardian she met her ex when she was just 17 years old. Now aged 43, Suvari says the man asked her to find women to have threesomes with, including people she met on set.

The actress revealed that her abusive ex would have her recruit women for threesomes. Suvari who later spoke with one of the women after they met years later, said;

“I said, ‘I want you to know that I never wanted to do any of those things’. She was surprised. She said, ‘Oh, he told me you wanted to do that.’

“It was a huge eye-opener for me, how I was being manipulated and I had no idea. The circumstances had been created for me, and I was just swallowed up by it.

“I’ve never wanted to speak negatively about things that can be very healthy for other people. I was not given the choice or the permission to do it, and that’s what was so destructive for me,” she said of threesomes. “It’s a very messed up thing when you experience sexual abuse, because part of it is … like, satisfying. But then the other part is an absolute nightmare, so you’re confused, you don’t know what’s right.”

The American Beauty star added she also once needed medical attention following rough anal sex with her ex-boyfriend. “I was not being loved. I was just a body, a receptacle for his desires,” she said.

Suvari has previously said her brother’s friend raped her when she was 12. She told The Guardian she never had an opportunity to “discover” herself sexually and missed out on dating through high school and choosing when to lose her virginity.

The actress is currently happily married to her third husband, Michael Hope. The couple welcomed their son, Christopher, last year.