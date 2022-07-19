Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Usawa Kwa Wote party leader, Mwangi Wa Iria, has admonished Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders for telling President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire and go home in August.

Deputy President William Ruto has been leading Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders in telling Uhuru to retire and go home in August.

But speaking on Tuesday when he joined Azimio –One Kenya Alliance, Mwangi said Uhuru will retire in August but will remain the community spokesman.

“Let them listen keenly, that Uhuru is not going anywhere, he will remain there, he is our elder and we will be consulting him. You cannot extinct our leader because that means you want to extinct our community. We are his foot soldiers and will be there to help him. It is time that all Kikuyus unite to guard our community,” Mwangi said.

