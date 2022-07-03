Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, has called the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to consider using electronic voter register and avoid any use of manual voter register in the forthcoming poll.

Kilonzo’s call defies the demand by his Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party bosses who have been calling for IEBC to use both the manual and electronic voter registers to avert any technological hitches that may arise on the day of the general elections.

Led by Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, Wiper Party Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, and Odinga’s running mate Hon Martha Karua, the Azimio chiefs have insisted that relying entirely on the electronic system may lead to the failure of the commission to carry out efficient and credible elections.

However, Kilonzo holds that he will oppose the manual system, as this may lead to nullification of election results by the courts as witnessed back in 2017 at the Supreme Court where president Uhuru’s win in presidential elections was declared null and void.

”Anything to do with manual will cause problems, we will refuse it, and that is the sole reason why the Supreme Court nullified the 2017 presidential election,” Mutula stated.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto is also calling for use of electronic voter register, saying the manual register is open to manipulation and may compromise the election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.