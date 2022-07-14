Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Former Machakos County Senator, Johnston Muthama, has finally spoken after an opinion poll conducted by TIFA Research Centre showed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the man to beat during the August 9th Presidential election.

In the poll that was made public on Thursday, if elections were held today, Raila will garner 52 percent of the total votes cast followed by Ruto with 34 percent.

Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof Wajackoyah came third with 1 percent. 13 percent of the voters remain undecided on whom to vote for the presidency in August.

Reacting to the poll, Muthama, who is eying the Machakos gubernatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, dismissed the results claiming that pollsters across the country are busy misguiding Kenyans on the right choice.

He further stated that Kenyans know the right presidential candidate to elect and that will be DP Ruto.

According to Muthama, DP Ruto will win the elections and Kenyans should not be misguided by sponsored pollsters.

“Misinformation and propaganda spread by pollsters in this country is alarming. However, this will not deter the will of Kenyans to choose the right person to lead them,” Muthama stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST.