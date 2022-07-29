Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has castigated religious leaders from the Mt Kenya region, accusing them of selling their souls to the devil.

Most of the religious leaders from the Mt Kenya region are supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in August.

Terming them as “Mpesa Bishops’, Mutahi, who currently works as a State House blogger, said most religious leaders from the mountain have mortgaged their prophetic voices for money.

Most of the religious leaders from the religion have been urging their supporters to elect Deputy President William Ruto in August, saying he is not an atheist like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua.

Mutahi said the religious leaders are hypocrites and they have been bought by Ruto with money.

“WHAT is WRONG with subduing MPesa-Christianity and Mpesa BISHOPS invented by Ruto? Our Kikuyu BISHOPS have Mortgaged their PROPHETIC voices to MONEY,” Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

