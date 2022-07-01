Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the politician who wanted to assassinate Azimio’s running mate, Martha Karua, at Gusii Stadium on Thursday.

Karua, who was holding an Azimio rally, was forced to end her speech prematurely after a teargas canister was lobbed at the VIP podium.

Karua was evacuated to safety by an army of bodyguards who had their guns ready to pacify any danger.

The Narc Kenya party leader later assured her supporters that she was okay through a message on her Twitter account which simply read; ‘Mission accomplished in Kisii now headed to the airport’

Reacting to the incident, Ngunyi, who currently works as a state house blogger, said the Kisii incident was an attempt to assassinate Martha Karua.

He further said the beneficiary of Karua’s assassination is the one who did it and failed to expunge more.

“Who BENEFITS if Martha is assassinated? That is the QUI BONO question. The BENEFICIARY of the Kisii EXPLOSION is the one who DID it. That simple,” Ngunyi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.