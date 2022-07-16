Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Renowned political analyst Prof Mutahi Ngunyi has predicted what members of the Kikuyu community will do to Deputy President William Ruto during the August 9th presidential election.

As it stands, Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, enjoys a cultic following from the Mt Kenya region, which was once a political backyard of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Ngunyi, the Kikuyu community will betray Ruto in August by voting for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“Dear KIKUYUS: What the Supreme Court decision on Mike Sonko TEACHES us is this: “…It is not OVER until it is OVER”. On August. 9th, Kikuyus will BETRAY Ruto.” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutahi wrote hours after the Supreme Court barred former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from contesting for the Mombasa Governor seat in August because he was impeached due to corruption scandals when he was the governor of Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST