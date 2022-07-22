Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is among Kenyans who have been disturbed by a recent opinion poll by Intel Research Solutions (IRS).

According to the poll, Ruto is likely to win the presidency in the first round after being ranked as the most preferred presidential candidate with a 50.5 percent approval rating compared to Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s 44.2 percent approval rating.

“Ruto is likely to manage a first-round win against his competitor going by the data. Almost half of the respondents countrywide would prefer William Ruto as their president today.”

“Changes observed in this poll are slight increases for William Ruto and Raila Odinga and a slight drop in the undecided voter pool,” read the IRIS poll.

Reacting to the poll, Mutahi termed all opinion polls as lies, saying the only truth is that Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has the tyranny of numbers and will win the August 9th election with a landslide.

He further said even Infotrak and TIFA polls are all lies and urged Kenyans not to believe them.

“All POLLS are LIES. And it is because their SCIENCE is WRONG. Even Tom Wolfe of TIFA and Infotrash are WRONG. I said that in 2013 when I released the TYRANNY of NUMBERS. From my numbers, studied over 30 years in 5 elections, Babaman is AHEAD. End of DISCUSSION,” Mutahi stated.

