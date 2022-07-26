Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – A missing Texas mother, who was last seen rushing to work nearly three weeks ago, has been found dead inside her car in a shopping mall parking lot, police said Monday, July 25.

Christina Lee Powell’s body was discovered Saturday night, July 23, after a security guard noticed a “foul odor” coming from the vehicle parked outside the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio.

The security guard approached the 39-year-old’s black 2020 Nissan Rogue after realizing the car had been parked in the same spot outside the mall for about a week, police said.

“He looked inside the vehicle and observed a body in the front passenger side seat and called 911,” police said.

Police said there was no apparent trauma to Powell’s body, but a medical examiner was carrying out an autopsy to determine her official cause of death.

Powell’s mother, Claudia Moble, broke the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook, writing on Monday:

“My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers.”

Powell had been missing since July 5 after she set off from her San Antonio home to head to her paralegal job, her family said at the time.

She was captured on her doorbell security footage rushing to leave the house at about 10:30 a.m., leaving behind her phone and Apple Watch.

Moble, who also lives at the home, said her daughter had called her office to let them know that she would be in late. But she never showed up at work.