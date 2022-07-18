Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – A mum-of two was mauled to death by her pet dogs and her partner who fought to save her has been hospitalised.

The woman, named locally as Joanne Robinson, was attacked in her home in Masefield Road, West Melton, Rotherham, UK, at around 10pm on Friday night, July 15.

Her partner, named as Jamie Stead, 42, suffered severe injuries to his face, hands and chest as he bravely tried to defend her

He remains in hospital today.

The couple had two “Bully XL” dogs. One named Rocco was almost two years old and the other named Lola is two years old.

Ms Robinson’s mother, Dotty Robinson, described one of the dogs as a powerful animal.

“Rocco’s a big dog, he’s bigger than a lion,” she said.

Dotty told The Sun: “I am in total disbelief and shock.

“I just hope it was quick and that she didn’t suffer too much.”

She added: “I want everyone to know how well loved she was. She was born and bred in this village. They all know her and love her.”

Two dogs found at the property were seized by specialist police officers from South Yorkshire Police.

The dogs have been put down.

Police confirmed that a 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

A man, aged 42, and who is believed to have an adult son with Joanne, was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands, abdomen, and face.

Floral tributes have been left outside the victim’s home in Masefield Road, following the tragic incident.

One tribute reads: “RIP. Lots of hugs. I am going to miss you loads xx.”

Another reads: “To our beautiful angel up above. You will never be forgotten, love you always.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to a property on Masefield Road in West Melton at about 10.15pm last night by a member of the public stating a dog had attacked himself and a woman.

“Officers attended with a Yorkshire Ambulance Crew and found a man, aged 42, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.

“He was transported to hospital for further treatment.

“The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”