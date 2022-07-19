Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – A mother named only as Jemma has gone missing with her four children, police have revealed in Wales, UK.

The 33-year-old mother, and her kids have been missing from their home in Merthyr Tydfil since Monday, July 18.

The children Christopher, 11, nine-year-old Julian, seven-year-old Maddison and three-year-old Stephen.

On Tuesday, July 19, South Wales Police shared a photo of the family sitting together on a sofa, urging people to ‘help us find them’.

In the UK, around three-quarters of adults and 80% of children are found within 24 hours of going missing while one in 20 adults and one in 50 children remain missing for more than a week.