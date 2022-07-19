Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – An iconic mother-daughter duo took over the runway at Miami Swim Week.

Fitness legend Denise Austin, 65, and her daughter Katie Austin, 29, strutted on the catwalk together for Sports Illustrated’s runway show.

Denise showed off her fit physique in a brown bikini while Katie looked stunning in a cream-colored two-piece.

They became the first mother and daughter to walk the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway.

Denise, who initially rose to popularity in the ’80s because of her various fitness shows, called it “a once-in-a-lifetime moment” to share the runway with her daughter.

She said: “I feel so grateful that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit invited me to walk the show with Katie. As a 65-year-old, I’m also so proud to represent moms of all ages, and that it’s never too late.

“Me at 65 in a bikini… with my little girl!!!!!! Pure joy!!” she wrote on Instagram, including a video of the catwalk moment.





