Thursday, July 14, 2022 – A teen mum took her 1-year-old son to her school prom as her date.

16-year-old Melissa McCabe, from Tranmere, Merseyside, was just 15 when she gave birth to son Arthur in November 2020.

She said becoming a mum at such a young age exposes her to a lot of prejudice and criticism from older people who find her choice “disgusting”.

However, the former Ridgeway High School student “does not regret a thing”.

For her prom, she wore a blue dress decorated with sparkly crystals, while her date wore a beige three-piece suit.

Adorable photos show the mum and son posing at their home and then at the prom venue.

She said: “When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day.

“I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked.

“It was honestly so cute having him with me and getting pictures taken together because we don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks”

Teachers at Melissa’s school have been supportive of her being a teen mum and she credited the school’s deputy head and her form tutor for being the ones who “got me through the bad times.”

Melissa completed her GCSE last month and has secured a place to study Health and Social Care at college in September.

