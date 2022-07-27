Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi, through a member of his party, has dropped a bombshell, revealing the secret vow President Uhuru Kenyatta made to Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, ANC Nairobi Chairman Brian Mulama claimed that Uhuru swore to Raila Odinga that he will make sure he becomes president in August.

“I will make sure you win the presidency come August no matter what happens and whether by hook or by crook,” Uhuru allegedly told Raila in secret.

Mulama went ahead to claim that it is this oath that is pushing Uhuru to do some things that might jeopardize the August polls just to keep his promise to Baba.

He also exposed Uhuru’s alleged nefarious plot on Election Day.

According to him, Uhuru has planned to switch off electricity nationwide to create an artificial blackout countrywide hours before the election to force IEBC to resort to the use manual register which Raila has been advocating for and which is easy to manipulate in order to rig the election in favor of the Azimio candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.