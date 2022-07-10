Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has compared Kenya’s economy with that of Sri Lanka, saying Kenyans should brace for the worst in the next 30 days before the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking during a church service at Saint Patrick’s ACK in Isinya-Kajiado County on Sunday, Mudavadi said Kenya is in the same boat with Sri Lanka, where corrupt government leaders sold ports and railway stations.

On Saturday, there were widespread protests in Sri Lanka, forcing the President and his Prime Minister to step down after thousands of protesters stormed their homes in fury over the nation’s crippling economic crisis.

Mudavadi said Kenya is not different from Sri Lanka since most Kenyans don’t trust their leaders.

“Those who are following up on news updates saw yesterday (Saturday, July 10th) how Sri Lanka citizens have been pressed. They decided that it was not a matter of elections. They went on to chase their president out of his house together with the Prime Minister and even burnt the house of the state.

“They had reached a level where they don’t have faith in elections. They now believe every man is for himself,” Mudavadi said

Mudavadi said Sri Lanka is in deep trouble because of huge debts like Kenya.

He concluded by urging Kenyans to elect Deputy President William Ruto as President in August since he has assured Kenyans how he will reduce the debt and high prices of goods, especially Unga and fuel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.