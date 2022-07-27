Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed how the deep state is planning to rig the August 9th presidential election.

The high-stakes election is a two-horse race between deep state candidate Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday after Kenya Power allegedly switched off power in parts of Rift Valley and Western Kenya during the Presidential debate where Ruto was a lone debater, Kuria said the power agency was rehearsing how it will switch off power during the, Election Day to facilitate the rigging exercise.

Kuria said the deep state has instructed ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru to switch off the internet on election day and his Energy counterpart, Monica Juma, to switch off power across the country to allow mass rigging of the election.

“Joe Mucheru Key Deliverable on the 9th of August is to switch off the Internet. Monica Juma’s key Deliverable on the 9th of August is to switch off the electricity. Tonight she had a perfect rehearsal,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST