Sunday, 10 July 2022 – Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee to safety after protesters stormed his official residence and evicted him over the mismanagement of the country’s economy.

One of the protesters recorded a video sleeping on the President’s kingsize bed and shared it online.

“Mr. President, Thank you. I am sleeping on your bed, it’s very comfortable” the daring protester mocked the disgraced head of state.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.