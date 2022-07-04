Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Over the weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta took a swipe at his Deputy, William Ruto, accusing him of making noise instead of working for Kenyans.

Uhuru wondered why Ruto is promising goodies yet he has a job and he is doing nothing.

But in a quick rejoinder, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria blasted the Head of State for publicly showing his anger against his deputy.

According to the outspoken lawmaker, Uhuru is angry because he has no votes to help the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga to win the August poll.

“Mtu hana Kura. Mtu hana system. Amebaki tu na kilo Mia moja ya hasira. And Foolish Tinga fanatics can’t see this fraud. Dear God, if there is ever such a thing as reincarnation, please don’t turn me into a Raila Odinga Supporter. I would like to keep my brain,” Kuria said in a Facebook post.

Kuria, who is eying the Kiambu gubernatorial seat, alleged that Uhuru is hoodwinking Raila’s supporters to think that he genuinely supports the former prime minister.

“Your delirious ranting is the only thing you can offer Tinga to assuage his foolish supporters who are now laughing not knowing it’s a cover-up for the fraud you committed on him. You promised him votes which are now clear you don’t have,” Kuria said.

