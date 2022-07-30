Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has asked Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to provide him with security, claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta has been threatening him.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said he has been receiving numerous threats from the President who wants to exterminate him.

“Dear Inspector General Mutyambai, while your boss president Uhuru Kenyatta is busy threatening my life, you are providing police in Uniforms in 3 land rovers under the command of an OCS to my competitor Kimani wa Matangi for all his meetings,” Kuria said.

“It happened on Wednesday in Mungere in Lari and yesterday in Ngegu, Kiambu Town. Not even Governor James Nyoro is getting this level of security. Treat us all equally and more so those of us whose lives are in danger after Uhuru Kenyatta’s threats,” Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.