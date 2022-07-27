Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – With 12 days to the August 9th General Election, candidates seem to be losing it as was witnessed by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who is also gunning for the Kiambu governorship.

Kuria lost his cool and was caught on camera showing his competitors the middle finger during a campaign rally in Kiambu.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the legislator, for a record two times, flipped up his middle fingers in his fists and showed the crowd which was jeering him.

Although it is not clear who specifically he was targeting in his public antics, the controversial lawmaker has been at loggerheads with his UDA opponent Kimani Wamatangi.

The two politicians are backing Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid under the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

However, they have been going at each other’s throats in the quest to clinch the Kiambu gubernatorial seat.

They have been engaging in nasty political confrontations even in the presence of the DP, who is their only unifying factor.

On July 10, Kuria and Wamatangi clashed during a UDA campaign rally in Gatundu led by Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

