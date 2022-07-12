Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Moses Kuria has moved to secure himself a soft landing should he lose in the August 9 General Election.

This is after he nominated himself to Parliament just in case.

Kuria submitted his name alongside others as nominees of his Chama Cha Kazi party to be considered for nomination to Parliament.

This will see him stand a chance to serve either as a nominated member of the National Assembly or the Senate.

The Gatundu South MP will battle it out with incumbent Governor Nyoro, UDA candidate Kimani Wamatangi, William Kabogo (Tujibebe), and independent candidate Patrick Wainaina, popularly known as ‘jungle’.

Kuria joins Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula on the list of top leaders in Kenya Kwanza who have sought a plan B in case the election goes against their favor.

Despite being offered the Speaker of the Senate seat, Wetangula will defend his Bungoma County senatorial seat.

Nominating members to the parliament is among the ways parties award loyalists, including those who were asked to drop their bids for elective seats in favor of stronger candidates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST