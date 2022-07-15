Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has dismissed a TIFA opinion poll that showed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga leading the August 9th presidential race.

In the poll that was made public on Thursday, if elections were held today, Raila will garner 52 percent of the total votes followed by Ruto with 34 percent.

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof Wajackoyah came third with 1 percent. 13 percent of the voters remain undecided on whom to vote for the presidency in August.

Reacting to the poll, Kuria, who is also Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said there is a question of integrity and transparency when it comes to the polls that were recently conducted in Kenya.

“There’s no way a certain media house will release the opinion polls then a few days later TIFA releases the same results,”

“The same lady who releases the TIFA polls works for a certain media house which I will not name and she knows herself,” he said.

Kuria argued the polls are all cooked and paid for.

He said the polls do not qualify and should not be considered since they were carried out without lawful supervision.

“The polls released are just to confirm the one was done by the media house. They are not scientific, it is not a formula,” not even an equation,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.