Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has attacked Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for saying there will be no election in August if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) fails to use manual register during the election slated for August 9th.

Speaking in Githunguri, Kiambu County on Wednesday, Raila said the failure by the commission to have a manual backup to the electronic identification of voters was a recipe for disaster.

“With a manual register, it will be easy to tell how many people have voted in every polling station. In the electronic register, no record remains. That is why we’re saying that there must be a manual register at every polling station.

“It is not negotiable. We’re telling the IEBC they must have a manual register along with the biometric identification of voters on that day. La hivyo, hakuna uchaguzi (Failure to which, there will be no election),” Raila said.

However, reacting to Raila’s statement, Kuria told off Raila, saying that it is not a must that he is on the ballot.

Kuria has told him that he can’t stop an election and that it will go on as planned.

“For Raila to say no manual register no elections is an insecurity issue. In his capacity, he cannot stop an election, even William Ruto cannot stop an election, It is not mandatory that Raila Odinga is on the ballot, he boycotted in 2017 but we have a president,” Kuria stated on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.