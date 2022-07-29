Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – Meet Pastor James Wanjohi, a flamboyant preacher who runs a church in Roysambu.

Wanjohi preys on his gullible followers to fund his lavish lifestyle.

He sells anointed oil, besides performing stage-managed miracles.

Wanjohi is a close friend of Deputy President William Ruto and has been spotted several times at his Karen residence.

He even contested for UDA parliamentary nominations but failed to clinch the party ticket.

Wanjohi has several high-end cars, among them a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

See photos of his posh lifestyle.

