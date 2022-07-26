Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Pauline Njoroge and her slay queen friends, who blog for Jubilee, spent their weekend in Lamu with powerful officials from the Office of the President.

Pauline marveled at how President Uhuru has brought development to Lamu, claiming that the magical city looks like Italy.

Sharing the photos on Facebook, she wrote, “Ati mlisema tuko Italy? Yenyewe Uhuru delivers. Kama Lamu inakaa Italy, he has delivered.It was nice spending the day with wonderful Kenyans and dedicated public servants like Mr. Ken Kihara, PAS Office of the President and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet. Serious work, and a bit of laughter. Halafu kuna watu wanaogopa maji,”.

