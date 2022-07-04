Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 04 July 2022 – Moi Forces Academy Deputy Principal Mr. Ayeko is on the spot for profiling Muslim students.
According to a Twitter user, Muslim students at the school are brutally beaten and suspended.
Mr. Ayeko reportedly instructs teachers to profile the Muslim students.
He has also turned the school’s mosque into a store, thus denying the students a chance to worship.
Below is a tweet exposing the rogue Deputy Principal.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
