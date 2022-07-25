Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – Netizens are urging NTSA to revoke the licenses of Modern Coast buses, following endless complaints from passengers.

In February this year, a concerned passenger wrote to Boniface Mwangi after travelling in an unroadworthy bus belonging to the company, which was being driven recklessly.

The bus had no shock absorbers and the crew had to bribe rogue traffic police officers at checkpoints.

Months after the tweet, an ill-fated bus belonging to the infamous company killed over 30 passengers and left many others nursing serious injuries after it plunged into River Nithi.

The bus reportedly developed a mechanical problem, leading to the deadly accident.

