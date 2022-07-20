Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – A model has shared the messages she received from the owner of a PR company asking her to sleep with him in order for him to get her a job.
The model refused the offer and the man went off on her, cussing her for refusing to make him “happy”.
“Because I don’t want to have sex to get a job God abeg,” the model wrote as she shared their chats.
She added: “They’ll be shouting be an independent woman but they always forget to tell us the part where they always want to sleep with you in exchange for jobs.”
See the chats below.
