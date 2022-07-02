Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah has committed his future by signing the biggest deal in the club’s history.

Salah, 30, had entered the final 12 months of his current contract, which were signed in July 2018, but after months of negotiations between the club and player, they have an agreement that will see him remain at Liverpool until June 2025 on £400,000 per week salary.

Salah, one of the best purchases the club has ever made, is one of the all-time top 10 scorers in Liverpool’s history.

He has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances, as well as helped guide the team to last season’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs.

The Egyptian was named both the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Players’ Player of the Year last season.

Salah told the club website:

‘I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

‘It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

‘I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

‘I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

‘We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.’