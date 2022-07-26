Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – A video of one of thefemale participants of Ghana’s TV3 The Pulpit, twerking online has been trailed by mixed reactions.
The Pulpit was a TV3 reality program that helped 10 to 14 year olds enhance their preaching skills.
The first publication of the reality show was in 2013.
A video of the young girl going from preaching on pulpits to twerking online has left some people defending her, while others asked what “went wrong”.
Watch the video below
