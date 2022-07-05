Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has shown that the United Democratic Alliance candidate in the Meru County gubernatorial race, Mithinka Linturi, will win the governor’s seat in August.

According to the poll, if elections are held today, Linturi who is the incumbent Meru county Senator will win the seat with 32.3 percent.

Kawira Mwangaza emerged second with 29.4 percent and Kiraitu Murungi came third with 28.1 percent.

Although the poll shows a neck and neck race, it is a good sign to Deputy President William Ruto since UDA is dominating in the Meru gubernatorial race.

This is also a big blow to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga since Kiraitu is being crucified by residents for supporting his presidential bid in August.

Here is the screenshot of the poll showing Linturi leading and Kiraitu struggling badly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.