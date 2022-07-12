Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is missing in action.

This is after it emerged that he doesn’t show up in Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza rallies anymore.

Gachagua used to be a common figure in Kenya Kwanza rallies but has since been missing in notable campaign events for several days now.

Unlike Raila Odinga, who is always accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, Gachagua seems not to be accompanying Ruto lately; something that prompted Kenyans to raise questions about his whereabouts.

According to available records, the last time Rigathi Gachagua appeared in public was on Sunday, July 3 during a church service in Meru.

In his address, Gachagua accused Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential running mate Martha Karua of walking out on late president Daniel Moi in a public event.

The sentiments received backlash online with a handful of Kenyans saying he used vulgar language in church.

Since then, Gachagua has vanished, forcing Ruto to hunt for votes alone.

Since Ruto named Gachagua his running mate, his popularity has been dropping even as the elections approach.

For instance, the latest survey conducted by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) established that Raila is ahead of the DP just 28 days to the polls.

While Gachagua has been touted as a strong mobilizer, Raila appears to be banking on his running mouth as a stepping stone to win over the vote-rich Mt Kenya votes; a move that has prompted Ruto to drop him from Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign trails.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.