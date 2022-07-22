Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has said he only needs one month to work with Polycarp Igathe to make him win the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Sonko, who was speaking to TV 47 on Thursday night, said Igathe, who is the Azimio candidate for Nairobi gubernatorial race, would automatically win the 2022 governor race if they had worked together in 2017.

“If Igathe would have worked with me when he was my deputy or even today, he would definitely be the next Nairobi governor,” Sonko said.

Sonko, who is eyeing Mombasa gubernatorial seat, said Igathe still stands a chance of winning the city governor seat if he allows Sonko to be on his team.

“I worked all over Kenya when I was the governor and I know very well that I served Kenyans well, the 40 percent Igathe is now fighting for would have been easy to get,” he added.

Sonko blamed Igathe for not taking that advantage if he knew he wanted to be in the race.

Igathe resigned as the Nairobi deputy governor in 2018.

