Friday, July 22, 2022 – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant, Mike Sonko, has revealed why Azimio leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga fear him.

For the last few months, Sonko has fought countless battles with Azimio leaders wanting him out of the race.

In an interview with TV 47 on Thursday night, Sonko said the Azimio leaders are fighting him because they already know that he will win the seat on August 9, 2022.

Sonko allegedly accused Azimio of using the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and courts to ensure his name is not in the ballot box in the Mombasa governor race.

“Mahali Azimio wanaaguka ni kwa hii vita mingi wananipiga sababu ya kuniogopa, because they know that Mombasa residents have already decided.

“Mara IEBC, Chief Justice told to ensure I am not on the ballot…si mimi wanawakosea, wanajikosea,” Sonko said.

“They are now looking down on me; huyu mtu hawezi, huyu mtu ni bure…and that is costing them,” Sonko added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.