Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed what is happening in Azimio La Umoja Movement that may make former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lose to DP Ruto during the August 9th election.

Speaking on NTV on Saturday, Sonko who has been barred by the Supreme Court from vying for Mombasa gubernatorial seat, said the main challenge affecting Azimio is that members are allegedly fighting among themselves rather than agreeing on which politician is more popular than the other.

“Azimio is having a problem. My Azimio team and I believe we can get more votes for honorable Raila Odinga, Kenya’s former prime minister and the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement party, but one of the biggest challenges we face is that the party does not acknowledge the politicians who have the greatest number of supporters. In my opinion, I believe I can beat ODM’s Mombasa Gubernatorial candidate even though I’m not being given a chance,” Sonko said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST