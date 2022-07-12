Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko conducted an online poll where he asked his 2.5 million followers on Facebook whom they will support for Presidency in August.

The August 9th presidential election has attracted four candidates led by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate William Ruto, Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, and Agano party leader David Waihiga Mwaure.

Over 62,000 followers participated in the poll and 73 percent said they will vote for DP Ruto in August.

Raila Odinga came a distant second with 25 percent, while Wajackoyah came third with 1.8 percent. Mwaure Waihiga closed the poll with 0.2 percent.

If the poll by Sonko is anything to go by, then it means DP Ruto is likely to be the fifth President of Kenya and the next Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

Here is the screenshot of the summary of how Sonko’s opinion poll was conducted and the final results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.