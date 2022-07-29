Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he feels betrayed by Azimio-One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, since she has secretly been against his bid to vie for the Mombasa Governor seat in August.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Sonko alleged that Karua, who is Raila Odinga’s deputy, talked with Chief Justice Martha Koome and instructed her to bar him from vying for the Mombasa governor’s seat.

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court under the leadership of Koome, barred Sonko from vying for Mombasa’s top seat because he was impeached as governor in Nairobi.

Sonko said the case was interfered with by Karua, who spoke with Koome since they are close friends.

He added that before the Supreme Court ruling was made, Martha Karua had approached him while requesting him to step down and support ODM gubernatorial aspirant honorable Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.