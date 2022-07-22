Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta allegedly ordered the arrest of three IT experts from Smartmatic International B.V who were jetting into the country on Thursday.

The three, who are Venezuelan nationals, were arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and accused of carrying sensitive Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) materials in their luggage.

The three were later released after the intervention of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati who said they are employees of Smartmatic International B.V, a company contracted to roll out the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) during the August 9th poll.

Reacting to the arrest of the 3 IT experts, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said President Uhuru ordered the arrest to access protocols to the KIEMS kits and to recruit them to facilitate election fraud on August 9th.

He also said Uhuru arrested the three to compromise the IEBC transmission process during Election Day.

This is a screenshot of what Miguna Miguna wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.