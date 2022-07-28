Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday suffered a major blow after a Nairobi court ordered him to surrender Sh 200 million to the State terming the money as proceeds of crime.

In a ruling issued by Lady Justice Esther Maina, the Judge ordered Gachagua, who is Deputy President William Ruto‘s running mate in August, to forfeit the money since he failed to explain to the court how he acquired the money.

Reacting to the case, controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna said the ruling was not a genuine one and there could be some politics in it.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, questioned why the ruling had to be done a few days before the August 9th election, where Gachagua is among candidates who are contesting for the Presidency.

He said Gachagua’s case is politically instigated and the Judge who ruled the matter may have received a phone call from President Uhuru Kenyatta who he termed a despot.

“The timing and name of the judge certainly raises serious issues of despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s remote control of some members of the judiciary.

“The era of telephone calls to judges from @StateHouseKenyais back! One ignores it at his/her own peril,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.