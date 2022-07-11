Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has conducted an opinion poll and revealed the man who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Miguna, who has over 1.7 million followers on Twitter, conducted an online opinion poll and asked Kenyans who they will vote for President in August.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio Presidential candidate, William Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, Roots Party candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah and Agano party leader David Waihiga are the four candidates contesting for the Presidency in Kenya.

Over 55,000 Kenyans participated in the poll, and 58 percent supported DP Ruto.

Raila came second with the support of 28 percent of Kenyans, while Wajackoya and Mwaure had the support of 11 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

